A steely success story

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Planning his next move on how to help business grow, the MD of ARS Steel and Alloy Ashwani Kumar Bhatia says that determination and focus on quality has made his business successful. It all started when he began helping his father in his business as a child and then taking over it after his demise. Winding up the Industrial Scraps Company, he started ARS Steel and Alloy Private Limited. Excerpts follow:

You said you moved to Chennai from New Delhi in 1990 to set up ARS Steel and Alloy. How difficult was it to imbibe the new ways, especially food?

If you look at the positives of any city, it will be a pleasant experience. I have not explored much. I have only tasted basic south Indian food like idli and dosa. At a recent meeting, lunch was chole bhature. That’s what I crave for.

How do you manage to spend time with family? Have you explored the south of India?

I am not really into travelling. Business takes me places. Family functions also take to me places like Dubai where recently there was a wedding.

What apart from business are you passionate about?

I am a fitness freak. I like to swim. I used to be part of a football club in New Delhi. Now I try to play when I can. I can even play squash to the extent that I can beat my son in it. I wake up early, around 4 am. I start my day with yoga. I got into the habit of being an early riser from my father who used to go for morning walks. I like to do yoga. I can feel the difference after doing it. It eases the mind.

Your recent ad is being endorsed by actor Madhavan. Which other celebrity did you consider?

We considered some cricketers as well. But then it worked out with Madhavan. We did not want some juvenile person doing the advertisement. It is a serious subject where we want to educate the common man.

The steel business is usually B2B. Why are you looking at reaching the common man?

It all seems gibberish to the common man. If I have a problem with my fitting, I will get in touch with some expert like a plumber or a carpenter. He will get what he wants. We are already doing well in the B2B segment. Now it is time we reach out to the common man and make them aware of our products. If we reach the common man, they will know the details of what they are buying or they are asked to buy by the technician.

You recently launched the 550D variety of steel. How else do you plan to take it to your consumers since your target audience is now the consumer directly and not via other businesses?

We have launched a game where the audience will have to answer a question. The question will be aired on Sun TV. The system will select the top 550 people who have given the correct answer. These people will be given a small diamond. We are not giving away huge diamonds. The diamonds we have bought are worth just `5,000.

The steel sector has been going through turmoil. How have you dealt with it?

The sector moves in a cyclical manner. We anticipated a downfall this year. That is why we put some of our expansion plans on the back-burner. That’s just how it works.