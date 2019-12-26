Home Cities Chennai

A steely success story

A fitness enthusiast with eyes on the prize, Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, MD of ARS Steel and Alloy, wishes to connect his brand to the common man

Published: 26th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwani Kumar Bhatia  P Jawahar

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Planning his next move on how to help business grow, the MD of ARS Steel and Alloy Ashwani Kumar Bhatia says that determination and focus on quality has made his business successful. It all started when he began helping his father in his business as a child and then taking over it after his demise. Winding up the Industrial Scraps Company, he started ARS Steel and Alloy Private Limited. Excerpts follow:

You said you moved to Chennai from New Delhi in 1990 to set up ARS Steel and Alloy. How difficult was it to imbibe the new ways, especially food?
If you look at the positives of any city, it will be a pleasant experience. I have not explored much. I have only tasted basic south Indian food like idli and dosa. At a recent meeting, lunch was chole bhature. That’s what I crave for.

How do you manage to spend time with family? Have you explored the south of India?
I am not really into travelling. Business takes me places. Family functions also take to me places like Dubai where recently there was a wedding.

What apart from business are you passionate about?
I am a fitness freak. I like to swim. I used to be part of a football club in New Delhi. Now I try to play when I can. I can even play squash to the extent that I can beat my son in it. I wake up early, around 4 am. I start my day with yoga. I got into the habit of being an early riser from my father who used to go for morning walks. I like to do yoga. I can feel the difference after doing it. It eases the mind.

Your recent ad is being endorsed by actor Madhavan. Which other celebrity did you consider?
We considered some cricketers as well. But then it worked out with Madhavan. We did not want some juvenile person doing the advertisement. It is a serious subject where we want to educate the common man.

The steel business is usually B2B. Why are you looking at reaching the common man?
It all seems gibberish to the common man. If I have a problem with my fitting, I will get in touch with some expert like a plumber or a carpenter. He will get what he wants. We are already doing well in the B2B segment. Now it is time we reach out to the common man and make them aware of our products. If we reach the common man, they will know the details of what they are buying or they are asked to buy by the technician.

You recently launched the 550D variety of steel. How else do you plan to take it to your consumers since your target audience is now the consumer directly and not via other businesses?
We have launched a game where the audience will have to answer a question. The question will be aired on Sun TV. The system will select the top 550 people who have given the correct answer. These people will be given a small diamond. We are not giving away huge diamonds. The diamonds we have bought are worth just `5,000.

The steel sector has been going through turmoil. How have you dealt with it?
The sector moves in a cyclical manner. We anticipated a downfall this year. That is why we put some of our expansion plans on the back-burner. That’s just how it works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp