Chased, man falls to death

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old daily wage worker died after he allegedly fell from the second floor of a building while being chased by police for gambling at Kodungaiyur on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, was working as a daily wage labour in the city, police said. He along with four others indulged in gambling at a house at Krishnamoorthy Nagar in Kodungaiyur.

Based on a tip off, Inspector Srinivasan of Vyasarpadi police station along with his team surrounded the house. Around 10.30pm, when they entered a house on the second floor of the apartment building, the five tried to escape.

“We nabbed four of them and took them to the police station. We did not know that Kumar had fallen from the building. One of the suspects told us about Kumar and we sent two personnel to nab him from the surroundings. During the search, locals said a man had fallen from the building and died,” the officer said.

However, police said it was later learnt that Kumar had jumped from the balcony of the house to escape from police and hit a concrete slab. He was found in a pool of blood.