Grey is the new black

CHENNAI: For 23-year-old Priya Das, spotting a few strands of grey hair came as a rude shock. Greying started when she was 19 years old. She’d sit for hours in front of the mirror and stress over it. “College days were worse. I’d try hard and cover up the greyness with different hairstyles. It became prominent with time and I had to dye it eventually. The sooner I did, the sooner it would grow back. My self-confidence dropped big time. It wasn’t so common five years back but now it’s being reported by many of my colleagues,” said the IT professional.

Whether you call it salt and pepper, pewter or charcoal — greying of hair is inevitable. However, premature greying can be a concern to many. The condition is termed ‘premature’ when it affects people less than 25 years of age among Asians. The age limit differs for communities across the globe. Dermatologist Deepika Lunwat sheds light on the causes, symptoms and prevention of this condition.

Grey matters

“The symptoms are multi-factorial and gender-neutral. But women tend to report more of greying because they’re more conscious about physical appearance. We check for two main things — deficiency in iron, vitamin B12 or copper and protein loss. Problems with the pituitary thyroid gland can also trigger the condition. If it’s a genetic predisposition then we can’t do much about it, but if it’s environmental and we identify the causal factor then we can control the condition,” she said. The number of cases of premature greying being reported has gone up, say doctors. Lifestyle factors seem to play a major role in early-onset. “Smoking, exposure to UV radiation, and chemical treatment at parlours are a few reasons. People commonly choose to colour or dye their hair. Rarely drugs are used to increase the count in colouring pigments like melatonin and melanin. Using milder shampoos and consuming a healthy diet can help. The awareness among people has also increased,” said the dermatologist from Fortis Malar Hospital.

Love is in the hair

On the contrary, some people have started to embrace grey hair with time. Ashwin Prabhu is one such. The 29-year-old artist encourages friends to take it easy with this experimental salt-and-pepper look. “I’ve been having grey hair for the past five years. What began as a nightmare has turned into a style statement. Having white or grey hair does not stop us from trying out different looks either. Thanks to the media, even celebrities are endorsing grey hair. People’s acceptance of the condition has drastically changed. Earlier, we’d be bullied and mocked, now people are deliberately streaking their hair white,” he said.

With time, the concept of dyeing has thinned out. More people in their mid-40s and 50s are equally happy with how they look. There’s a dedicated page on Instagram called Grombre where people from around the globe flaunt their grey hair by posting pictures followed by a small write-up on why they choose to embrace it.

Usha Ganesh grew up in a household where every month her dad would sit down to dye his hair as a ritual. She followed the same until she turned 42 and then just embraced her look. “I too had early greying like my father. Dyeing continued to be ritual for me from college days until now. I happened to notice that all my friends were going around and partying with their beautiful, long white hair without a tinge of colouring. I used to be surprised. It eventually dawned upon me that I was old-school and these people enjoyed how they look. It influenced me positively and I too stopped dyeing my hair. Seeing me, my husband Ganesh also stopped within a year. Both of us feel confident. My daughter has a similar issue of greying. I encourage her to leave it naturally. It’s all in the mind after all,” said the homemaker.

‘It’s not by the grey of the hair that one knows the age of the heart,’ said Edward G Bulwer-Lytton, an English writer. From stressing to embracing, the perception towards greyness has changed with time.