Chennai

HC direction no deterrent, parking on NSC Bose Road continues

Corporation to introduce on-street premium parking system on a payment basis

Published: 26th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles parked on footpath opposite Madras High Court

Vehicles parked on footpath opposite Madras High Court. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite Madras High Court directing Greater Chennai Corporation to remove all unauthorised vehicles on NSC Bose Road last month, motorcycles are being parked on the pavement while cars are parked even under ‘no-parking’ signboards on the road.

On Wednesday, Christmas day, many people found it difficult to shop as illegal parking shrunk walking space. The busy road too faced traffic snarls as motor vehicles were parked on the road, despite traffic police officials monitoring the road round-the-clock.

Sundar G, a mobile phone shopkeeper, said ‘’For many years, the pavement was used only for parking. Thankfully hawkers were removed, but bikes still remain in the walkway. ‘’   The court had directed the civic body to remove all two-wheelers from NSC Bose Road last month. Immediately, lines were drawn on the road to demarcate parking space and keep vehicles away from the pavement.

The parkings also come in the wake of bollards being in place. However, as the distance between bollards is wide enough for motorcycles to enter, it serves no purpose. The corporation has decided to place more bollards from Parry’s Corner to the end of NSC Bose Road.

The corporation is also to introduce on-street premium parking system on a payment basis. Ram Kumar, a commuter, said as vehicles are parked on the road, traffic snarls during office hours is rampant. “Hundreds of members of general public use the stretch daily and because of illegal parking, buses and share autos get caught for even 30 minutes some time,’’ said Kumar.

NSC Bose road is crucial in connecting vehicles coming from Mannadi to Parrys’ Corner and it also connects smaller streets running parallel to Rajaji Salai from Royapuram to High Court.
Corporation officials with Royapuram zone said as and when vehicles are parked, they are  removing it with the help of traffic police and they will ensure walking space is not encroached.

