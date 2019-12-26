Insurance firm told to pay Rs 33.4L to crash victim’s kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than four years after a painter was killed in a bike accident near Maduravoyal, a motor accident claims tribunal directed a private insurance firm to pay `33.40 lakh compensation to his family.

According to a petition submitted by M Jayachithra, wife of M Masilamani, was crossing the road on May 13, 2015 when a bike hit him. He succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, she said, seeking a compensation of `50 lakh from the insurance firm.

Denying the allegation, the counsel for the insurance firm said Masilamani was not in a sound state of mind, was walking carelessly on the road.

However, the tribunal, presided over by S Umamaheshwari, said the postmortem report and FIR proved that the accident was caused due to negligent driving of the biker. Hence, it ordered Reliance General Insurance to pay `33.40 lakh compensation.