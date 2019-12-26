Learning made fun at this library

Naaz Ghani By

CHENNAI: Around six tables were set in the open-roof courtyard. Under the December sun, visitors and members sat discussing books and courses. We are at the British Council Library (BCL) which has recently curated a course for children. “The Holiday Camp for kids is curated to educate children in the English language using interactive sessions and hands-on experience,” said Janaka Pushpanathan, director for south India at the BCL.

The Holiday Camp is for kids between ages seven to fourteen. The course will be covered in four days for ten hours per day. It has been designed to not only improve language skills but also improve their retention and all-round learning skills. It aims to also develop leadership and life skills in the young ones. Keeping in mind the school-holiday season, experts at BCL have designed the course to be in line with what kids are learning at school too.

Recently, there was an interactive session which included bloggers and members from the press. With the library having moved to a digital platform, Janaka explained, “We want members to use our library as well as our online platform, hence we only offer a selected set of books online.” The digital library also has books on engineering and medicine.

In a tour around the library, Janaka took us through the different sections dedicated to topics like science, life sciences, fiction and history. “Most of our authors are from the United Kingdom,” she said. Books by authors like Jack Cohen and F David Peat populated the shelves of the science section. The library also houses authors like Richard Dawkins and David Eagleman, who are from other nationalities.

“We have an entire section dedicated to children. The books have been colour coded to indicate the age group that they appeal to. Books for teenagers are marked in orange. Books for ages between three to eight-year-olds are marked in red and for nine to twelve-year-olds are marked purple,” said Janaka. For children looking to write the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the British Council Library offers an entire section of material including past examinations and mock papers. The library also offers a collection of DVDs and CDs to help members understand the language better. They range from learning material to old and new movies, that will help improve spoken language.

BCL also organises various workshops, storytelling sessions and poetry sessions for different age groups. These include courses for art lovers, aspiring professionals and cultural enthusiasts. They had recently held The Reading Challenge on the theme Space Chase and hosted a summer programme on animation and digital design in partnership with Aardman Animations, which is an award-winning animation studio based in Bristol.

The course will begin on December 27 and end on December 30. The fees for non-members is `5,000, for members it is `4,250.