Home Cities Chennai

Learning made fun at this library

Recently, there was an interactive session which included bloggers and members from the press.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The camp is for children aged seven to fourteen  Debadatta Mallick

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around six tables were set in the open-roof courtyard. Under the December sun, visitors and members sat discussing books and courses. We are at the British Council Library (BCL) which has recently curated a course for children. “The Holiday Camp for kids is curated to educate children in the English language using interactive sessions and hands-on experience,” said Janaka Pushpanathan, director for south India at the BCL.

The Holiday Camp is for kids between ages seven to fourteen. The course will be covered in four days for ten hours per day. It has been designed to not only improve language skills but also improve their retention and all-round learning skills. It aims to also develop leadership and life skills in the young ones. Keeping in mind the school-holiday season, experts at BCL have designed the course to be in line with what kids are learning at school too.

Recently, there was an interactive session which included bloggers and members from the press. With the library having moved to a digital platform, Janaka explained, “We want members to use our library as well as our online platform, hence we only offer a selected set of books online.” The digital library also has books on engineering and medicine.

In a tour around the library, Janaka took us through the different sections dedicated to topics like science, life sciences, fiction and history. “Most of our authors are from the United Kingdom,” she said. Books by authors like Jack Cohen and F David Peat populated the shelves of the science section. The library also houses authors like Richard Dawkins and David Eagleman, who are from other nationalities.

“We have an entire section dedicated to children. The books have been colour coded to indicate the age group that they appeal to. Books for teenagers are marked in orange. Books for ages between three to eight-year-olds are marked in red and for nine to twelve-year-olds are marked purple,” said Janaka. For children looking to write the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the British Council Library offers an entire section of material including past examinations and mock papers. The library also offers a collection of DVDs and CDs to help members understand the language better. They range from learning material to old and new movies, that will help improve spoken language.

BCL also organises various workshops, storytelling sessions and poetry sessions for different age groups. These include courses for art lovers, aspiring professionals and cultural enthusiasts. They had recently held The Reading Challenge on the theme Space Chase and hosted a summer programme on animation and digital design in partnership with Aardman Animations, which is an award-winning animation studio based in Bristol.

The course will begin on December 27 and end on December 30. The fees for non-members is `5,000, for members it is `4,250.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp