North Chennai residents raise a stink as workers fail to clear garbage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of areas in North Chennai were left fuming after conservancy workers failed to turn up on Christmas Day. Some of the streets where workers did not collect waste were Basuvayan Street, Shanmugaroyan Street, Ramanuja Koodam street in Washermenpet, Elaiyamudali Street in Tondiarpet and Cemetery Road in Royapuram.

Express reported last month that disruption of garbage collection in North Chennai was rampant as workers are understaffed. However, last time it was only a delay, but on Wednesday it was not collected.

“If door-to-door collection doesn’t happen, we can’t keep excess garbage at home for long. Sanitary workers need to come on time,’’ said G Umapathy of Old Washermenpet.

According to corporation data, Zone 1 (Thiruvottriyur) generates 123.9 mt of waste daily, Zone 4 (Tondiarpet); 396 mt and Zone 5 (Royapuram); 458.1 mt.The zones have 1050, 1554 and 2068 conservancy workers respectively. Daily, 5400 mt tonnes of waste is generated.