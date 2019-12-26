The pros and perils of power

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pursuit of power is a fundamental human drive which knows no exceptions. Man’s quest for power has been fuelled by greed, desire to acquire more with time, envy, jealousy, control and by so many more negative traits. Every person, in whatever role they may be, is driven by or is desirous of power. Without power, there is no motivation or evolution. History also is replete with many examples of people who were corrupted by power. But still many people recklessly seek power.

Any power can be beneficial or destructive depending upon the way it is used. Be it the power of wealth, knowledge, technology, status or authority. In truth, all these ‘external powers’ are mere ‘resources’ of the human soul. Power is exercised by the inner being. It is spiritual power inherent in the sentient soul. All souls, in original state, are pure and virtuous. In that pure state, the power is soft power — benign, beneficent and benevolent. With time, as the souls play their respective roles in life, they tend to lose their purity and virtues. The power that was soft then begins to harden.

Soft power is constructive. Its driving force is love, compassion, cooperation and other human virtues. It is free from conflict. It retains balance and sustains harmony. It brings joy and bliss. Hard power is exploitative. It is based on the faulty premise of ‘might is right’ as against the principle of ‘right is right’. Hardening of power damages the ‘third eye’ of human wisdom. The inner being then becomes weak and gets afflicted by lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego which create behavioural imbalances. When this happens, peace and harmony get disturbed and then begins the craving to possess and acquire more based on the faulty notion of ‘survival of the fittest’.

The most tragic manifestation of hard power is the way we exploit nature and other creatures on earth. Millions of animals are killed daily for food and other purposes. Natural resources are plundered to the extent that today global warming is threatening the earth.

Ironically the very aim for which humans are abusing power is being thwarted. Despite all such excesses, the desired result of peace and security eludes the perpetrators, because wrong means that which cannot lead to right results. Today, the most powerful are becoming the most vulnerable. How far and how long can this dismal state of affairs continue? It is now beyond man’s capacity to redeem. Hence, the supreme being, in response to our prayers, is now transforming hard power into soft power. He is showing us the way where real, constructive power lies. He is empowering human souls to regain the innate spiritual power through which they can create a new world of peace, joy and harmony.

As children of the supreme, every human being is a soul inherent with core values like peace, joy, love, purity, wisdom, power and bliss. Due to gross ignorance about these values, we lose our true power and start searching for it in the wrong sources. That is why today the whole human race has become weak and impure. But, now the supreme source of power himself is guiding us all to regain our lost power and sovereignty by imparting knowledge of spirit through which we would become the rulers of our inner kingdom. Let us begin the journey of experiencing real power.