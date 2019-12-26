Home Cities Chennai

Why consulting Dr Internet is bad for health

Recently, a couple came to see me. They sounded anxious since they noticed ‘a lump’ on the side of the neck of their three-year-old child.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Kishore Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recently, a couple came to see me. They sounded anxious since they noticed ‘a lump’ on the side of the neck of their three-year-old child. I examined her and said that she has a mild sore throat with jugulo-digastric lymph node slightly enlarged due to throat infection. The parents were relieved since they did an online search for ‘lump in the neck’ and found that the child could have had leukemia (blood cancer) or lymphoma (lymph node cancer).

This problem of searching for your symptoms online is called ‘Cyberchondria’. Eye twitching? Weird stomach pain? Leg cramp? Is it a symptom of a serious disease? Beware of the temptation to ask Dr Internet. It leads to overestimation of your symptoms and you could end up taking the wrong medication, wrong self-treatment, or you underestimate your symptoms and let a condition worsen

Things to keep in mind
Don’t search using diagnostic terms: When searching for your symptoms, it’s better to search using a basic keyword like ‘headache’, rather than ‘headache and brain tumor.’ Looking up a worst-case scenario can bias your search results.
Don’t be too colloquial: Type in ‘abdominal pain’ as opposed to ‘tummy ache’ and you’re likelier to draw up medical sites that will provide the more useful information.
Authenticity of the websites: Sites ending in .edu denote an academic institution and those ending in .gov are government sites. Both are reputable sources. Be wary of links appearing at the very top and bottom of the search results pages; these are sponsored listings.
Don’t stop searching too soon: Your search for medical information shouldn’t end at just one link. For instance, if the first search results for ‘jaw pain’ help you realise that your pain may be a dental issue, that might warrant another search on an academic website for more information.
Remember, anyone can publish content online: Your search results may turn up a reputable medical site that provides valuable information. But it can also turn up a general article, an open forum or someone’s personal blog. These sources may be entirely inaccurate and (more likely than not) aren’t being published by a medical professional with the right credentials.
Beware of health anxiety: Online searches can cause anxiety — cyberchondria. People can become obsessed and the amount of time they spend checking the web for information can interfere with their daily lives.
Doctors spend years in medical college: Your doctor can physically see and examine your symptoms way better than a pop quiz about a headache online.
You could misdiagnose yourself: I see so many parents confused when I prescribe paracetamol — they say my child doesn’t have fever! But I keep explaining that paracetamol has anti-pyretic (fever), analgesic (for pain) and anti-inflammatory effect — do you know which one I am giving you for?
Time period of source: Nutrition and medical science evolves quickly. Look for studies no older than 10 years, but preferably no older than five years.
Funding: Many companies in the health industry commission and fund research studies to prove the efficacy of their products. That’s totally fine — it doesn’t necessarily mean the results are skewed – but just know that company-funded studies are not independent, third-party studies, which are the most reliable.

The author is the chairman and neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp