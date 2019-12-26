Winning with laughs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Sudarsan Ramamurthy won the first edition of the Sterling Reserve Comedy Project (SRCP) launched in partnership with Comedy Central India, held in November at Mumbai, he stood in disbelief. “After the judges announced the winner, I was in shock. I kept asking if I had actually won,” says the 26-year-old stand-up comedian. SRCP is a nationwide contest for comedians to take the stage and compete for the winning title. They launched their first edition in November, hosted by stand-up comic Varun Thakur and judged by Anu Menon and Cyrus Sahukar. It was in partnership with Comedy Central India, the channel where the show was aired.

Having heard about the auditions for the first edition of the SRCP from Aaquib Jaleel, a friend and fellow comedian, Sudarsan took a leap of faith and applied. “The show was shot in September and November. Those were some very enriching months,” he says. He was one among the 12 finalists, picked from hundreds of auditioners. “The other contestants were the sweetest people I have met. It was a lot of fun to work with them. We’ve all kept in touch since, and are always happy to share the stage with each other whenever we get the chance,” he says.

Sudarsan was selected in the top eight and then in the top three, finally rising to win the nation-wide contest for budding stand-up artistes. Calling himself a “sore winner” he says, “I gave my best each time, and I think that’s what translated to people liking me and voting for me. I don’t really know how to react to winning something, because it has happened so rarely. It has obviously been validating to win something of this scale, but I’m working just as hard as I used to when I hadn’t won anything.”

The city-based comedian, popularly called Soda, got into the profession in 2016. He began performing at open-mic stand-up comedy shows around the city, once every two weeks. “In February 2019, the CounterCulture Comedy Club launched a unit in Chennai. I have been doing stand-up with them ever since,” he says.

In an era where the definition of comedy has been tested, the risk has been immense in the genre of political comedy. “I generally don’t joke about politics. It’s a risky business. One needs to know all the facts thoroughly before writing in any joke. I don’t think I’m at a point where I understand exactly what’s going on. The audience needs to be convinced that you know what you’re talking about and that is very difficult to convey. I mostly do comedy based on my personal experiences and where I come from. Although, humour helps us take a step back and laugh about things that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. A good laugh can serve as a break from the chaos of everyday life. One objective of comedy is to challenge the status quo and speak truth to power as well,” says the young performer.

Sudarsan’s stand-up acts appeal to a multilingual audience. “I am proud of all my material, so I can’t really choose just one joke or punchline. I did, however, enjoy being paired with comedians I had not worked with before and exploring different formats as part of SRCP,” he says.

Soda is quick to come up with jokes as he timely jots down new ideas on his phone. “I also audio record my performances and listen to them to tweak the jokes,” he says. An ardent fan of Robin Williams, Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj, Sudarsan’s comedy has been inspired by these icons.

In his free time, the comic likes to kick back and watch his favourite sitcoms — Brooklyn 99 and Archer. As for his own personal comedy of errors, Soda says, “All errors lead back to comedy.”