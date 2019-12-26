Home Cities Chennai

Winning with laughs

Having heard about the auditions for the first edition of the SRCP from Aaquib Jaleel, a friend and fellow comedian, Sudarsan took a leap of faith and applied.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Sudarsan Ramamurthy won the first edition of the Sterling Reserve Comedy Project (SRCP) launched in partnership with Comedy Central India, held in November at Mumbai, he stood in disbelief. “After the judges announced the winner, I was in shock. I kept asking if I had actually won,” says the 26-year-old stand-up comedian. SRCP is a nationwide contest for comedians to take the stage and compete for the winning title. They launched their first edition in November, hosted by stand-up comic Varun Thakur and judged by Anu Menon and Cyrus Sahukar. It was in partnership with Comedy Central India, the channel where the show was aired.

Having heard about the auditions for the first edition of the SRCP from Aaquib Jaleel, a friend and fellow comedian, Sudarsan took a leap of faith and applied. “The show was shot in September and November. Those were some very enriching months,” he says. He was one among the 12 finalists, picked from hundreds of auditioners. “The other contestants were the sweetest people I have met. It was a lot of fun to work with them. We’ve all kept in touch since, and are always happy to share the stage with each other whenever we get the chance,” he says.  

Sudarsan was selected in the top eight and then in the top three, finally rising to win the nation-wide contest for budding stand-up artistes. Calling himself a “sore winner” he says, “I gave my best each time, and I think that’s what translated to people liking me and voting for me. I don’t really know how to react to winning something, because it has happened so rarely. It has obviously been validating to win something of this scale, but I’m working just as hard as I used to when I hadn’t won anything.”

The city-based comedian, popularly called Soda, got into the profession in 2016. He began performing at open-mic stand-up comedy shows around the city, once every two weeks. “In February 2019, the CounterCulture Comedy Club launched a unit in Chennai. I have been doing stand-up with them ever since,” he says.

In an era where the definition of comedy has been tested, the risk has been immense in the genre of political comedy. “I generally don’t joke about politics. It’s a risky business. One needs to know all the facts thoroughly before writing in any joke. I don’t think I’m at a point where I understand exactly what’s going on. The audience needs to be convinced that you know what you’re talking about and that is very difficult to convey. I mostly do comedy based on my personal experiences and where I come from. Although, humour helps us take a step back and laugh about things that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. A good laugh can serve as a break from the chaos of everyday life. One objective of comedy is to challenge the status quo and speak truth to power as well,” says the young performer.

Sudarsan’s stand-up acts appeal to a multilingual audience. “I am proud of all my material, so I can’t really choose just one joke or punchline. I did, however, enjoy being paired with comedians I had not worked with before and exploring different formats as part of SRCP,” he says.

Soda is quick to come up with jokes as he timely jots down new ideas on his phone. “I also audio record my performances and listen to them to tweak the jokes,” he says. An ardent fan of Robin Williams, Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj, Sudarsan’s comedy has been inspired by these icons.
In his free time, the comic likes to kick back and watch his favourite sitcoms — Brooklyn 99 and Archer. As for his own personal comedy of errors, Soda says, “All errors lead back to comedy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp