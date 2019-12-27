A health tonic to revive the starving Amma canteens

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: After the Amma canteens across the city reported heavy losses, particularly since 2016, the Corporation has now charted several measures to increase revenue and cut operational costs. According to official sources, a proposal with recommendations has been sent by the civic body to the Chief Minister, which will be implemented soon. The measures include having a centralised kitchen as against a cooking area in each canteen, merging Amma Canteens within a distance of 150 metres, renting out space to set up Aavin stalls and ATMs and rending advertisement slots inside the premises of canteens.

“A centralised kitchen will be established for every 40 Amma canteens and the food will be transported to canteens. This way, we can save on different aspects including provisions, gas, vegetables, rice, etc. We are projecting savings of Rs 4 crore per year, on implementation of this step,” said an official from the Corporation.

Further, 34 canteens have been identified, which may be merged soon. Also, more than 75 canteens that are not generating a revenue of more than Rs 1,000 per month have been identified, which also may be merged. An official said, the open space outside Amma canteens may be rented out to set up Aavin stalls and ATMs. They might also set up advertisement slots inside the premises.

“There are nearly 70 Amma canteens with a large setback area. If that can be utilised and most of the losses can be recovered,” he said. According to Corporation records, while the revenue of Amma canteens for 2018-19 was Rs 24.87 crore, expenditure was Rs 112.04 crore. Similarly, for 2017-18, expenditure was Rs 130.21 crore and revenue was a mere Rs 28.29 crore. For 2016-17, it was Rs 162.51 crore and Rs 35.45 crore respectively. In the last three years alone, losses to the tune of Rs 317 crore were incurred.

