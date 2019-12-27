Cabbie robbed of phone, Rs 6K after attack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who boarded a call taxi posing as customers on Wednesday night, took the driver to an isolated area near Red Hills and they along with four others attacked him and escaped with his mobile phone, `6,000 and silver jewellery.Passers-by noticed the driver lying in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Thursday and admitted him at Government Stanley Hospital.

Police said the victim Raj (27) of Royapuram was sleeping in his car near Tiruvallur when a bike-borne duo approached him for going to Ambattur. “While one of them boarded the car, the other followed them on the bike up to Puzhal after which he too got into the car leaving the bike there.

When they were returning to Tiruvallur from Ambattur, the duo asked Raj to stop the car at Ellaiamman temple forest area near Redhills to attend calls of nature. After they got down, four more men joined them and they started attacking him with weapons and hurled chilli powder on his face,” a police officer said.