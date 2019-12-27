It’s unfair: Less stalls leave visitors disappointed

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Many visitors who travelled from far off places with children to Indian Tourism and Trade exhibition inaugurated here on December 22, were disappointed after many stalls at the venue were yet to open.The 70-day fair, organised by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation at Island Grounds, was inaugurated before Christmas to tap in the festive spirit and ensure better profit for traders.

Many visitors had come to the fair from far off places with children on Christmas day to spend their leisure time expecting some entertainment, but they were disappointed to see dark stretches and the workers who had just begun setting up stalls.

“We are coming from Puzhal. We have come here expecting amusement games for children and also to do some shopping. We are regular visitors to the fair. This year, we were happy that it was inaugurated for Christmas crowd as well. But, now there is nothing much to do here, so we are returning,” said M Kalaivani.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, a source in TTDC, “Usually we inaugurate during Pongal ,but this time the traders requested us to inaugurate well in advance so that they will get the Christmas and New year holiday crowd also.