Rajnath cancels visit to Chennai varsity after Hindu outfits object to Vairamuthu's presence

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath alleged that Vairamuthu had faced sexual harassment charges in the past. Vairamuthu had denied the allegations against him.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Left) and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu (Right)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Left) and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu (Right) (Photos | PTI, Facebook)

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cancelled his participation in a convocation ceremony at a private university here on Saturday, after 'pro-Hindu' outfits objected to the university's decision to confer honorary doctorate on noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

According to BJP spokesperson S G Suryah, Singh has "cancelled" his visit, "honouring the sentiments of Tamils & Tamil Nadu."

"Honouring the sentiments of Tamils & Tamil Nadu, we are hearing that the Hon.Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji has cancelled his visit to confer Doctorate to #Vairamuthu," he said on his Twitter page.

He thanked Singh and the BJP for honouring the sentiments of Tamil people and the BJP cadre.

Sources in the airport also said the Defence Minister has cancelled his visit to the city.

The private university, however, could not be reached for a comment.

On Thursday, a controversy erupted over the varsity's decision to confer an honorary doctorate on Vairamuthu at the convocation ceremony on Saturday, which was scheduled to be attended by Singh.

Two Hindu outfits opposed the move and announced black flag protests outside the University at suburban Kattankulathur.

Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Hindu Munnani announced the protest, with the latter saying it would stage the demo against Singh also.

The Hindu Munnani alleged Vairamuthu had earlier made some controversial remarks about woman Vaishnavite saint Andal, following which protests had erupted against the national award winning lyricist.

Police complaints were also filed against him.

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath alleged that Vairamuthu had faced sexual harassment charges in the past.

Vairamuthu had denied the allegations against him.

He had also denied making objectionable remarks against Andal, even as he had expressed regret.

