Sacked security guard clubs his replacement to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A security guard who had been fired for being drunk on the job clubbed his replacement to death in T Nagar. He has been arrested. The police identified the deceased as S Rathnakumar (58) of Arumbakkam and the accused as E Saravanan (41) of Purasawalkam.Saravanan, who was employed by a private security agency was posted at an apartment complex in T Nagar, was recently sacked after complaints that he was drunk during duty hours.

On December 20, Saravanan reached the apartment complex and started an argument with Rathnakumar, who had been posted as a replacement. In the melee, Saravanan attacked Rathnakumar with a log. Rathnakumar suffered grevious injuries and was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital and then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Saravanan was arrested on December 21. Meanwhile, Rathnakumar succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening. The sections of the case were changed and Saravanan was remanded in judicial custody.