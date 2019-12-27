Sniffer dog Arjun helps nab burglar within three hours at Royapettah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A sniffer dog helped police nab a burglar within three hours of the occurrence at Royapettah.

Police said B Karthik (25) of Agathi Muthan street at Royapettah was an employee in a private company. On December 20, he along with his family had gone out and returned around 3 pm. He noticed that a burglar had used the key kept inside a shoe in front of the house and escaped with around 14 sovereign of gold jewels and `5000, a police officer said.

Soon after Karthik lodged a plaint at Ice House police station, a team led by Inspector Jyothi Lakshmi reached the spot and sniffer dog Arjun was brought to the scene.“The sniffer dog entered the house and then went to the gate of another house in the neighbourhood. It was found that one J Sathish Kumar had visited the house, said the investigating officer.

Sathish Kumar (24) was arrested from his residence at NSK Nagar, Arumbakkam.Investigation revealed that Sathish Kumar had visited his friend at Royapettah and had noticed Karthik leaving the key in front of the house.After confirming that the occupant was not present, Sathish Kumar entered the house and escaped with the gold and cash. The stolen property was recovered, police said.

Police said he was nabbed within three hours of the complaint only because of the help of sniffer dog. On Thursday, city police commissioner A K Viswanathan awarded the team for swift action and also constable Prabhakaran of the dog squad for training the canine.