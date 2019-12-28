Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar battles for space

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Vibrant walls with murals, well-planned seating areas for shoppers, an extensive green cover, entertainment pockets, spacious pavements — Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar got its first Pedestrian Plaza earlier in November this year. While the project developed under the Smart City Mission was welcomed by shoppers, the eventual traffic diversions that were implemented in and around the Plaza hasn’t gone down well with residents of the neighbourhood. With the interior roads choked with vehicles throughout the day, longtime residents have been left in the lurch, scrambling for space.

According to the new diversions, vehicles plying towards Anna Salai from Panagal Park have to take a detour and go through Prakasam Salai, GN Chetty Road and further towards Dr Nair Road to reach Theyagaraya Road. Similarly, vehicles moving towards Panagal Park from Anna Salai have to go through Thanikachalam Road and Venkatanarayana Road.

“Before Pedestrian Plaza was inaugurated, hardly 50 vehicles would ply along our area, even during peak hours. The number now increased manifold and at any time of the day, we have vehicles zipping past at high speed. Pedestrians, especially senior citizens, are finding it difficult to walk on the road,” said a resident of Gopalakrishna Road, on condition of anonymity.

Further, the residents rue that share-autorickshaws have increased considerably after the traffic diversions have been implemented. “The interior roads are already narrow because two-wheelers and cars are parked on either side of the roads. The condition has become worse due to share-autorickshaws which have now started using bylanes. We tried talking to the drivers, but they are not paying heed to our requests,” said Pallavi, another resident.

Regular commuters of the area also say that minivans carrying goods come on the wrong side. “All the shops get their stock in the afternoons and those vehicles come on the wrong side. Police don’t say anything because the Plaza came up after a lot of negotiation with the shopkeepers. Due to this, two-wheelers have also started coming in the wrong direction lately. This may lead to accidents because vehicles plying on one-way drive considerably fast,” said Kannan Balachandran, secretary of the T Nagar Welfare Association.

When contacted by Express, traffic police in the area said they have received complaints from the residents of interior roads and that they are looking into the issue.

