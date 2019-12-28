‘Decision to abolish printed CLs taken in 2015’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision to abolish printed cause lists (CLs) and uploading of the same in the Madras High Court official website was taken at the All India Chief Justices conference in 2015, Registrar-General (in-charge) M Jothiramam, said on Friday.

In a release, he said the conference had resolved to dispense with the printing of manual CLs by all Hgh Courts in the country. Following this, many High Courts had dispensed with supply of manual CLs. In an attempt to go green the High Court, at the last full court meeting, had resolved to discontinue the printing and distribution of manual CLs initially at its Principal Seat in Chennai from January 1.

Advocates and litigants can view and download the entire CLs available in htpp://clists.nic.in. It is available court-wise/judge-wise/advocate-wise and case-wise. A mobile application ‘e-courts services’ is available at https://play.google.com.