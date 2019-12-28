Electronics firm directed to pay compensation of Rs 15,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed Samsung Electronics and a dealer to replace a refrigerator and pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a buyer after a new appliance showed defects.

N Subramanian of Ullagaram purchased the refrigerator that conked in a month. He submitted a complaint at the forum seeking compensation. In his complaint, Subramanian said that on November 3, 2011, he purchased a new fridge from Vasanth and Co for Rs 12,400 and within a month, the fridge had a defect in the cooling system.

Despite several complaints to service technicians, the problem was never addressed. Hence, he approached District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South). Denying the allegations, counsel for the manufacturing company submitted the issue pertained to adjusting the temperature manually and there was no problem, which was not a service issue.

The forum, presided by M Mony and consisting of Member R Baskarkumaravel, observed that the opposite parties had not filed the relevant documents, including job cards in carrying out the service of the fridge and this proved there was deficiency in service.

The forum directed the companies to jointly replace the refrigerator and also pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as costs.