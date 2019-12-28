Ex Supreme Court judge S Mohan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Supreme Court judge Dr S Mohan passed away at a private hospital in the city after a brief illness on Friday. He was 89 and is survived by his son Gouthaman and daughter Sumathi Subramanian. Born in 1930 at Udamalapet in Coimbatore district, Mohan graduated from the Presidency College. After holding several top positions, he went on to become the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in 1989. He was also the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and was then elevated as a Supreme Court judge in 1991. After retiring as Supreme Court judge, Mohan was last holding the post of Chairman National Cyber Safety and Security Standards.

His final rites will be performed on Sunday. For people who wish to pay their respects, the body has been kept at his residence at Venkatakrishna Iyer Road, RA Puram, Chennai.