Health dept proposal to put quacks in the dock

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Department has proposed to amend the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018, to punish quacks under the law.The government enacted the law which mandated that every hospital, clinic and laboratory must register with the health department, but there was no imprisonment for quackery. After various representations to the department, officials are now mulling amending the Act to punish quacks.

The department has instructed the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Service to send the draft amendment including provision to punish quacks.

A source told Express, “Under the Act, officials can only impose fine up to `50,000 if the clinical establishments are not registered. But, there was no imprisonment for quacks. Now, under the proposed amendment, any unregistered practitioner will be fined up to `5 lakh with imprisonment. For the first offence, the jail term will be up to three years of imprisonment. If the offender is caught for the second time, he will face a seven year jail term.”

The source said this will prove to be a deterrent for quacks. “Though Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act was enacted to end quackery, it did not mention imprisonment or punishment for unregistered practitioners.”The Act was introduced to streamline functioning of hospitals and also to control quackery.