Insurance firm told to pay Rs 22.54 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after a 29-year old sales executive, riding pillion on a motorcycle, died in an accident near Arcot Road, Vadapalani, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed a private insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 22.54 lakh to her family. Stella Mary died when a van hit the bike that was being driven by her friend.

The petition submitted by the family said Stella Mary was working as a sales executive in a private company and is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter. Her husband, E Chinnaya, submitted a petition at the tribunal stating that the van was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and sought compensation.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the insurance firm said the rider of the bike drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner causing the accident. The tribunal, presided by M Sivasakthi, held that the accident was caused by the van driver. Considering the age and occupation of the deceased, the tribunal directed Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd., to pay a compensation of Rs 22.54 lakh.