Keeping ‘live’ alive

CHENNAI: Cover versions, originals and recently, a seventrack album. Chennai Street Band, an alternative pop band from the city, was started by singer Srihari Jagannathan and drummer Goutham Healer in 2015 to break their monotony with commercial gigs. Their longplaying record titled Payanangal was launched in 2017. The tracks range from fusion rock, poignant ballads, and singalong tunes. The band was featured in Rolling Stone, an American monthly magazine that focuses on pop culture on December 5 for the global appeal it has created with the album.

Path to self-discovery

The members are presently working on the music videos for songs from the album. The songs are inspired by Srihari’s solo travel trips and the people he chanced upon from different parts of the globe. He has penned the songs and lent his voice. “I was going through a rough phase. The stress took a toll on me because of things that didn’t go as planned in my life. My music was taking time to bloom. I went on a journey of self-discovery. With time, I met people, shared my thoughts with them, got inspired by their stories and journaled my takeaway from the experience. The lyrics reflect that feeling,” said Srihari who wants the songs to strike a chord with people who resonate similar thoughts. Alongside the duo, Chennai Street Band comprises Akshay Yesodharan and Renin Raphael on guitar; Adithya Gopi on bass guitar, and Sebastian Satish on keys. The artistes are full-time musicians. They’re the only performing members for Chennai Street Band. That apart, they also freelance. The band was formed to keep the tradition of live music alive in a time when everything is available on streaming platforms.

From the heart

“My musicians are the backbone. Based on the lyrics, they suggest a soundscape to go with each one. What you choose to listen to on a trek will be different from the one during a drive. We released the video of Paravaigal Naam song from the album in 2018. The visuals depict a girl who’s vulnerable and trying to deal with her emotions. The more raw and authentic the lyrics are, the better people connect with it,” said Srihari. The album has received 27,000 likes and downloads around the world. The team wants to do tours, repeated gigs and be part of music festivals. Srihari is comfortable with writing songs in Tamil and Hindi. While the thought process is similar during composing songs for different languages, he feels that it’s the lyrics that plays an important role in making an impact and influencing moods. The band started Jam Room two years back where they recreate film songs. Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab was one of their first songs. They released a bilingual single titled Veliye Va Kannama by singer Sharanya Srinivas in Tamil and Jonita Gandhi in Hindi in 2017.

The way forward

Speaking on the developing indie scene in the city, the singer said, “Unlike film music, there’s no box-office clash here... there’s a sportive spirit among different bands. We lift each other up, discover new styles and connect with fellow band members. I admire bands like When Chai Met Roast, Local Train and Oorga. We don’t perform for rewards but satisfaction.” The performance venue and the crowd it draws influences many aspects of a band’s performance. He feels that spaces should be open to performances in vernacular languages. All genres must be treated fairly. “It would be great if bands playing Tamil songs can perform in resto-bars and cafes at least within the city. It’s nice to see so many aspiring artistes and up and coming bands. Three prerequisites to sustain in the industry are — patience, team understanding and commitment. The core goal should be to express who you are as an artist,” said Srihari. ‘Payanangal’ is available on Spotify and iTunes. Chennai Street Band is available under the same name on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube