Home Cities Chennai

Keeping ‘live’ alive

The members are presently working on the music videos for songs from the album.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The band released a bilingual single titled Veliye Va Kannama in 2017

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cover versions, originals and recently, a seventrack album. Chennai Street Band, an alternative pop band from the city, was started by singer Srihari Jagannathan and drummer Goutham Healer in 2015 to break their monotony with commercial gigs. Their longplaying record titled Payanangal was launched in 2017. The tracks range from fusion rock, poignant ballads, and singalong tunes. The band was featured in Rolling Stone, an American monthly magazine that focuses on pop culture on December 5 for the global appeal it has created with the album.

Path to self-discovery

The members are presently working on the music videos for songs from the album. The songs are inspired by Srihari’s solo travel trips and the people he chanced upon from different parts of the globe. He has penned the songs and lent his voice. “I was going through a rough phase. The stress took a toll on me because of things that didn’t go as planned in my life. My music was taking time to bloom. I went on a journey of self-discovery. With time, I met people, shared my thoughts with them, got inspired by their stories and journaled my takeaway from the experience. The lyrics reflect that feeling,” said Srihari who wants the songs to strike a chord with people who resonate similar thoughts. Alongside the duo, Chennai Street Band comprises Akshay Yesodharan and Renin Raphael on guitar; Adithya Gopi on bass guitar, and Sebastian Satish on keys. The artistes are full-time musicians. They’re the only performing members for Chennai Street Band. That apart, they also freelance. The band was formed to keep the tradition of live music alive in a time when everything is available on streaming platforms.

From the heart

“My musicians are the backbone. Based on the lyrics, they suggest a soundscape to go with each one. What you choose to listen to on a trek will be different from the one during a drive. We released the video of Paravaigal Naam song from the album in 2018. The visuals depict a girl who’s vulnerable and trying to deal with her emotions. The more raw and authentic the lyrics are, the better people connect with it,” said Srihari. The album has received 27,000 likes and downloads around the world. The team wants to do tours, repeated gigs and be part of music festivals. Srihari is comfortable with writing songs in Tamil and Hindi. While the thought process is similar during composing songs for different languages, he feels that it’s the lyrics that plays an important role in making an impact and influencing moods. The band started Jam Room two years back where they recreate film songs. Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab was one of their first songs. They released a bilingual single titled Veliye Va Kannama by singer Sharanya Srinivas in Tamil and Jonita Gandhi in Hindi in 2017.

The way forward

Speaking on the developing indie scene in the city, the singer said, “Unlike film music, there’s no box-office clash here... there’s a sportive spirit among different bands. We lift each other up, discover new styles and connect with fellow band members. I admire bands like When Chai Met Roast, Local Train and Oorga. We don’t perform for rewards but satisfaction.” The performance venue and the crowd it draws influences many aspects of a band’s performance. He feels that spaces should be open to performances in vernacular languages. All genres must be treated fairly. “It would be great if bands playing Tamil songs can perform in resto-bars and cafes at least within the city. It’s nice to see so many aspiring artistes and up and coming bands. Three prerequisites to sustain in the industry are — patience, team understanding and commitment. The core goal should be to express who you are as an artist,” said Srihari. ‘Payanangal’ is available on Spotify and iTunes. Chennai Street Band is available under the same name on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp