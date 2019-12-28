The grammatically ‘sound’ musician

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not easy for a musician to retain the spot of a prime-time performer during the Margazhi music festival. Dexterity in delivering ragas, experimenting long and complex compositions, and composing 150 Ragam Thanam Pallavis has worked in musician Saketharaman’s favour. A disciple of legendary Lalgudi Jayaraman and presently under the tutelage of Nagai Muralidharan, he’s fondly called the Prince of Pallavis. In a freewheeling chat, the musician talks to CE about the immense possibilities of innovating within the grammar and framework of traditional Carnatic music to stay relevant. Excerpts follow:

What’s new this Margazhi?

On the occasion of Subramanya Bharathi’s birthday special, I wanted to highlight the contrast in the lyrics. So I chose ragas suitable to depict the same — Manadil urudhi vendum in a majestic raga Bhairavi and Vakkinile inimai vendum in a melodious raga Sindhu bhairavi. What’s also new is my tribute concert to Madurai Somu, one of the all-time legends of Carnatic music. This year is his centenary year. I had also composed a few jathis to embellish songs like Aadum dheivam in kambodhi depicting the cosmic dance of Nataraja.

What are your latest experiments with pallavis and thanams?

I have composed a few new pallavis that I presented during the Ragam Thanam Pallavi section. A few of them are Veda ghosham to showcase the origin of Saptaswara from the four Vedas — Yajur Veda in Revathi raga, Sama Veda in Kharaharapriya raga, and more. I’ve highlighted Kodhai aka Andal’s devotion in different ragas that have been used in Tiruppavai. Dwi-raga navamukhi talam — a multi raga pallavi in a rare thalam conceived by Balamuralikrishna is my other experiment.

How has the Margazhi music festival evolved?

My guru Padmabushan Lalgudi Jayaraman arranged for my debut concert at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in 1996. Ever since I have been performing for Margazhi regularly. The music festival continues to grow from strength to strength with newer sabhas, venues and audiences. It’s a festive celebration. This year, a lot of quality lecture demonstrations have been arranged in various venues and they also attract a huge crowd, which is very heartening.

Tell us about your lecture and demonstration of Carnatic music and mathematics?

I presented a lecture-demonstration on Carnamatics for Parthasarathy Swami Sabha conceived by K Shashikiran. It highlighted how Mathematics has been used in Carnatic music. I did it along with Shri Arunprakash and KV Gopalakrishnan.

The Fibonacci series was founded by a poet Hemachandra even before it was officially founded in 1400 from a count of eight thalas. Carnatic music has always helped mathematicians to conceive ideas from the times of mathematicians Ramanujam to Manjul Bhargava. Be it number theory or geometric progression, all of these find plenty of references in Carnatic music. Most Carnatic musicians have a supercomputer embedded in their brains. I have just given a glimpse of how the analytical and aesthetic parts of the brain work together mutually.

A memorable performance?

Once a visually impaired rasika got nostalgic and appreciated my singing after a concert. Many rasikas got emotional after listening to my tribute concert to Madurai Somu. A connoisseur who is a very hard critic was moved after I sang a song on Kanchi Shankaracharyar on his Aradhana day. I got a standing ovation during the middle of a concert after the Kalpana Swara segment.

What does it take to retain the position of a prime-time performer during Margazhi?

Learning, unlearning, relearning. I’m constantly working on improvising and reinventing myself. Also being genuinely receptive to constructive feedback. I feel genuinely happy when a peer musician sings well. I make it a point to listen to senior vidwans and vidushis constantly. I continue to learn from Nagai Muralidharan, who throws new dimensions into ragas and polishes compositions.

Who is your biggest critic?

My father Santhanam. Even if I get a huge standing ovation, he will point out the defects and tell me ‘I did not like your singing today.’ My mother Vijaya Santhanam, wife Dr Vidya, and uncle Ramanathan also fall under the list.

What are you working on now?

This is the first time I am performing at Kuthira Malika in Trivandrum — all are works of composer Swathi Thirunal. The festival is curated by Prince Rama Varma.

To know his upcoming performances, please visit: saketharaman.com