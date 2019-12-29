Home Cities Chennai

Plans afoot to link Mint bus terminus, Metro station

Mint Bus Terminus, in North Chennai, will get a new look soon as CMRL is set to redesign the facility which was taken over for construction of Washermenpet metro station about five years ago. 

Published: 29th December 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage, collected for months in the Old Mint Bus Terminus (Vallallar Nagar), has been removed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited as the terminus is set to be handed over to MTC soon. The CMRL had taken over the facility for construction of Washermenpet underground metro station, which was inaugurated early this year. At present, the MTC buses are parked in a temporary terminus nearby | R Satish Babu

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mint Bus Terminus, in North Chennai, will get a new look soon as CMRL is set to redesign the facility which was taken over for construction of Washermenpet metro station about five years ago. 
Officials of CMRL said Metro Rail has planned to link the bus terminus directly to the entrance of Washermenpet Metro station. ‘’This will help in better facilitation between the two modes of transport.”  

The decades old bus terminus had two bus bays and since a new flyover was constructed across Mint up to Stanley Hospital recently, entrance to the old terminus will be obstructed. So, CMRL is building new bus bays close to the Metro Station. 

Apart from this, the new look terminus will have passenger amenities like waiting area and toilet facilities. Ever since Washermenpet metro station began functioning this year, the old bus terminus was left in neglect which resulted in it turning into a garbage dumpyard. Public also used the place for defecation.Buses were parked half-a-kilometre away at a temporary terminus down the Basin Bridge Road. That too lacked toilets and drinking water facilities for drivers and conductors.

TNIE had reported in June how the temporary terminus neither had shelters for buses nor a compound wall to prevent stray animals from entering.However, now that work has actually begun after a long delay, MTC staff at Mint heave a sigh of relief. “During summer, the inside of the buses gets hot because of parking in the open. Passengers are scared of stray cattle inside the terminus,’’ said a bus driver.  

MTC staff said restoring the old terminus with amenities will help drivers and conductors.Mint (Vallalar Nagar) is an integral bus terminus which connects north Chennai to other parts of the city. More than 30,000 passengers use it everyday. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials said the delay was due to design in reconstructing the terminus. Work has begun and the facility will be returned to MTC soon, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMRL Chennai Metro
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp