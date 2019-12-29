Rs 3 lakh spent every month, but herbal park in shambles

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Despite Greater Chennai Corporation allocating `3 lakh a month for its maintenance, the herbal park at Otteri, visited by over 500 people everyday, is infested with weeds and snakes. The 11-acre park, opened in February 2011, has 621 trees, but no one to care for them, except two sewage treatment plant operators. In October, tenders were floated again for the yearly maintenance of the park at a work value of `42.4 lakh a year, for which orders are yet to be issued.

Until now, according to a response to a Right to Information Act query filed by R Rajendran, president of Herbal Park Welfare Association, the civic body has been allocating `3 lakh for its monthly maintenance to SP builders, a former tender holder. The two watchmen, at the park’s two gates, said the last time they were paid their salary of `8,000 was for September. “My wife had to undergo a by-pass surgery recently for which I had to borrow heavily since I did not receive the salary. We thought we would shut the park and leave but we are now coming everyday at the behest of the welfare association members who have promised to set matters right,” said a watchman who did not want to be named.

children’s play area and park and other parts of the park are poorly maintained | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Overgrown vegetation covered much of the park grounds and operators said snakes amidst the unruly bushes were regular visitors. Parts of the fountain were found broken and water that stagnated in it after rain was drained out by the welfare association members themselves. When Express visited the spot, a structure, including a raised platform and a roof (made for visitors to practice yoga) which fell during cyclone ‘Vardah’ in 2016 had not yet been fixed. Weeds made approach to the facility impossible. Toilets, said walkers, have not been cleaned for the past three months.

“I think it is because we are from the oppressed classes that this area and the park is being ignored. Look at how well the T Nagar park is being maintained,” said Rajendran. Everyday, 40,000 litres of water is recycled from the sewage treatment plant to water the trees in the park. However, with no staff, operators said the water was simply let out to the ground where it barely reaches a few dozen trees. “There is only one hose that works. Even when staff used to come to water the trees, they could not take water to the far end of the park. We have been asking for two separate tanks at the back of the park to water the trees there, but, have received no response,” said I Balu, who operates the plant.

The second pebble pathway, at the later half of the park, laid to provide an acupressure effect, was already broken, barely months after it was laid. “Waste has not been cleared from the park’s premises for three months now,” said Kothandaraman V, a member of the association. Members of this association said they sometimes took up the responsibility to open and close the park when the watchmen were unavailable.

When contacted, corporation officials said the maintenance issues will be resolved once the work order for the new tender is issued.