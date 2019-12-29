TNTJ takes out rally against CAA in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A huge rally was organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) at Alandur on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Participants alleged that the Union government was trying to discriminate against Muslims and said the CAA should be repealed.

Police said around 30,000 people took part in the rally for which 5,000 police personnel and around 500 Special Action Group personnel were posted. They were deployed to control the crowd and regulate traffic around GST Road and Anna Salai area.

People carrying banners and placards protested against the CAA and NRC. Thousands of women, children and elderly from all over the State took part in the rally. While the plan was to march towards Raj Bhavan at Guindy, the police denied permission.