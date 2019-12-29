Youth nabbed for stealing motorcycle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth was caught by the owner while he was riding a motorcycle which he had stolen at Parry’s Corner on Thursday. Syed Mohamed (23), an aeronautical engineering dropout and son of a businessman from Nungambakkam, was caught when he was riding the bike 24 hours after stealing it, police said. “The bike owner, Nizam, who saw the suspect riding the bike, raised alarm and nabbed Syed Mohamed with public help. He then handed him over to us,” said a police officer from North Beach police station.

Probe revealed that Syed was studying aeronautical engineering in Singapore. “Since he did not perform well and got into some issues, he had to drop out of college,” police alleged. Syed, it was said, got addicted to drugs and alcohol, according to police. When the family stopped giving him money for expenses, he started stealing bikes and spare parts and sold them at cheap rates. In another case, Purushothaman of St Thomas Mount, a 40-year-old call taxi driver who had allegedly been stealing two-wheelers was arrested. Police recovered 14 bikes from him.