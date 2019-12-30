Boy of few words and big deeds

Vishwak Subramanian By

CHENNAI: Sports, they say, is an activity of the young. PB Abhinandh seems to have learned it by heart. He started playing table tennis when he was six. At 11, he has multiple titles under his belt. The list includes the National Cadet Championship in 2019, where he won the team crown as well to go with the individual one. A shy boy, he isn’t at his eloquent best talking about his achievements. Rather, he lets his racquet do the talking.

It wouldn’t have started so early had his father Murali not initiated him into the game. Murali was clear that the process of moulding had to start when his son was of a tender age and took him to the Chennai Achievers Table Tennis Academy. Abhinandh’s journey started under the tutelage of MB Subin Kumar. “Ever since my first touch of the racquet, I have been hooked on to the game,” he says. The coach agrees. “Abhinandh’s talent was obvious from the first day. Where others lack in focus, he possesses bundles of it.”

Like his idol, World No 1 Fan Zhendong of China, the class 7 student has an aggressive style. His talent started getting noticed when he played his first state-ranking tournament at the age of seven. Things have happened fast as he has made it to the top of the podium in the national championship. Asked of that experience, all that he says is: “It was nice.”

It needs further nudging to get a few more words out of him. He had lost to Sridhar Joshi of Uttar Pradesh in the Round of 64 in the sub-junior category. “I did not let that deter me. I went in with full confidence and won the cadet gold,” he says. That boosted his national ranking to 2 in the cadet category. In the state, he has been No 1 since 2017. Another notable feat was winning the team title by beating strong sides like PSPB A and North Bengal.

Abhinandh’s career trajectory hit a new high recently. He was in Nepal representing India in South Asian Hopes, a training camp-cum-tournament. Only the best players from South Asian countries were selected for the programme offering extensive coaching for three days. He was picked as one of the five from India.