Home Cities Chennai

Boy of few words and big deeds

At 11, he has multiple titles under his belt. The list includes the National Cadet Championship in 2019, where he won the team crown as well to go with the individual one.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Abhinandh has multiple titles under his belt

By Vishwak Subramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports, they say, is an activity of the young. PB Abhinandh seems to have learned it by heart. He started playing table tennis when he was six. At 11, he has multiple titles under his belt. The list includes the National Cadet Championship in 2019, where he won the team crown as well to go with the individual one. A shy boy, he isn’t at his eloquent best talking about his achievements. Rather, he lets his racquet do the talking.

It wouldn’t have started so early had his father Murali not initiated him into the game. Murali was clear that the process of moulding had to start when his son was of a tender age and took him to the Chennai Achievers Table Tennis Academy. Abhinandh’s journey started under the tutelage of MB Subin Kumar. “Ever since my first touch of the racquet, I have been hooked on to the game,” he says. The coach agrees. “Abhinandh’s talent was obvious from the first day. Where others lack in focus, he possesses bundles of it.”

Like his idol, World No 1 Fan Zhendong of China, the class 7 student has an aggressive style. His talent started getting noticed when he played his first state-ranking tournament at the age of seven. Things have happened fast as he has made it to the top of the podium in the national championship. Asked of that experience, all that he says is: “It was nice.”

It needs further nudging to get a few more words out of him. He had lost to Sridhar Joshi of Uttar Pradesh in the Round of 64 in the sub-junior category. “I did not let that deter me. I went in with full confidence and won the cadet gold,” he says. That boosted his national ranking to 2 in the cadet category. In the state, he has been No 1 since 2017. Another notable feat was winning the team title by beating strong sides like PSPB A and North Bengal.

Abhinandh’s career trajectory hit a new high recently. He was in Nepal representing India in South Asian Hopes, a training camp-cum-tournament. Only the best players from South Asian countries were selected for the programme offering extensive coaching for three days. He was picked as one of the five from India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PB Abhinandh
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp