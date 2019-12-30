Home Cities Chennai

Dressing up men in quirky outfits

Published: 30th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The boutique is located next to the The Raymond Shop in Chintamani  R Satish Babu

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether an outlandish cape or silk nightgown, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has created a reputation with his quirky, over-the-top and dramatic style statements. What is perceived to be fashionable in the north might not work for the south. In an industry dominated by minimal motifs, muted colour palette, and minimal accessories for men, city-based stylist Sabreena Irfan decided to come up with unconventional and off-the-rack custom-made apparels.

Sabreena recently launched a boutique called Arhaan in the building next to The Raymond Shop, Chintamani, which is also owned by her. The 500-sq-ft cosy space is a studio-like set-up with moveable furniture. The store offers affordable run-on fabrics in several shades. It also has a range of accessories such as cufflinks, pocket squares, ties, bows and lapel pins for customers.

“It’s been my long-time dream to launch a store that will leave men spoilt for choices with all Indian textiles under one roof. Irrespective of body shape and skin colour, I wanted men to have as many options as women. You will find a linen shirt material with paisley prints as well as staples in my shop. Everything displayed here is unisex to blur the lines between what a man and what a woman can wear,” said Sabreena who got into the garment business at the age of 18. She has a degree in MBA from Loyola College.
 “The western trends I chanced upon during my visit abroad impressed me. Our market is relatively laid-back and takes time to pick up with new trends. We’re accustomed to going by what our fathers and forefathers wore. However, I feel optimistic that more youngsters are open to experimenting,” she said.
The store has three basic samples structured for Indian body size to get an idea of the measurement. The fabrics are available in linen, cotton, and polyester cotton being the most preferred for its ability to withstand creases and wrinkles for long work hours. The designs are curated from different parts of the country like Kolkata and Mumbai keeping in mind the likes of patrons in the city.

“Our ability lies in how we transform this simple garment into something stylish. We have matching accessories that can accentuate the look. For instance, even piping or choice of a button can make a difference. When a mundane plastic button is replaced by wood, metal or seashell, it gives a whole new look. We’re also encouraging people to make other outfits with these run-on fabrics like a kurta,” said Sabreena. She will be introducing women’s formal wear line soon.

The accessories at the store are inspired by prints of the season. This time around, expect Christmas and quirky New Year motifs. “Think custom-made apparel and you immediately tend to restrict it to the elderly crowd or men in higher positions in an organisation. I encourage youngsters to dress up how they feel and not go by societal norms. You never know what can become a trend next year. Men think they have few choices in terms of the wardrobe but they can do so much. I hope more such avenues open up,” said Sabreena. A fuchsia-coloured shirt or a tie with quirky print might not be your immediate choice, but isn’t fashion all about trial and error?

Styled by Sabreena

Sabreena has a degree in Fashion Image and Styling from Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai, and Fashion Designing Menswear from Central Saint Martins, London.

