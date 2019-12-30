Home Cities Chennai

GCC and private firm to process 300 tonnes of dry waste per day

For the purpose, the civic body has procured 15 baling machines at the cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic bottles

For representational purposes only (Photo | EPS, D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private cement company to process 300 tonnes of dry waste per day, under the PPP model, by the second week of January.

This is said to be the first of its kind in the State and the quantum of dry waste processed, could be the largest in the country, corporation officials said. For the purpose, the civic body has procured 15 baling machines at the cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

“The city generates about 750 tonnes of incinerable dry waste per day, including clothes, tyres, pillows and multi-layer plastics. Most of these end up in landfills currently. So, we are going to have baling machines in all zones, so that the waste collected in that particular area can be baled and transported from there,” an official said.

The baling machines have the capacity to bale up to 1.5 tonnes each hour. So, if they run for 16 hours, the civic body can transport 360 tonne of waste per day. For this, they are paying tipping fees of `500 per tonne to the cement company.

“Cement companies usually use imported coal for the process, which costs a fortune. Also, there is 30 per cent  wastage in coal. But here, all 300 tonne is incinerable and can be used. So, we are expecting more demand in the future,” the official said.

Over the last one year, the corporation took several initiatives towards addressing the issue of dry waste, including setting up of Material Recovery Facilities, Resource Recovery Centres, processing plants for construction and demolition waste and the most recent one being the launch of Madras Waste Exchange website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation Memorandum of Understanding
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp