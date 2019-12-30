GCC and private firm to process 300 tonnes of dry waste per day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private cement company to process 300 tonnes of dry waste per day, under the PPP model, by the second week of January.

This is said to be the first of its kind in the State and the quantum of dry waste processed, could be the largest in the country, corporation officials said. For the purpose, the civic body has procured 15 baling machines at the cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

“The city generates about 750 tonnes of incinerable dry waste per day, including clothes, tyres, pillows and multi-layer plastics. Most of these end up in landfills currently. So, we are going to have baling machines in all zones, so that the waste collected in that particular area can be baled and transported from there,” an official said.

The baling machines have the capacity to bale up to 1.5 tonnes each hour. So, if they run for 16 hours, the civic body can transport 360 tonne of waste per day. For this, they are paying tipping fees of `500 per tonne to the cement company.

“Cement companies usually use imported coal for the process, which costs a fortune. Also, there is 30 per cent wastage in coal. But here, all 300 tonne is incinerable and can be used. So, we are expecting more demand in the future,” the official said.

Over the last one year, the corporation took several initiatives towards addressing the issue of dry waste, including setting up of Material Recovery Facilities, Resource Recovery Centres, processing plants for construction and demolition waste and the most recent one being the launch of Madras Waste Exchange website.