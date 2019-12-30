Insurance firm told to pay Rs 36.24 lakh to accident victims’ kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a van fatally knocked down a man and his son near Thoothukudi, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Chennai, directed the insurer to provide Rs 36.24 lakh compensation to the family. The victims were identified as Antin Jeba and Chinnathangam.

The family submitted two petitions at the tribunal. They claimed accident took place due to negligence of the van driver. On February 27, 2015, Jeba and Chinnathangam were travelling in a bike from Kanniaykumari to Thoothukudi. While nearing Paalkulam bypass junction, a van coming in the opposite direction hit the bike and the duo were thrown off. They suffered grievous injuries and succumbed at a hospital. The family sought a compensation of Rs 48 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for New India Assurance Company limited submitted that bike was driven rashly, which led to the accident and termed the claim as excessive.However, the tribunal presided by V Sutha considering oral and documentary evidence observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the van driver.