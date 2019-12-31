Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: We are officers from the Tamil Nadu Government who have been allotted flats in Nerkundram TNHB Projects under Own Your Flat Self Finance scheme. Majority of our allottees paid their balance amount, duly registered on time and occupied their flats. In February 2018, we formed an association —Tamilnadu Higher Officers Apartment Welfare Association and it was duly registered under Societies Act. We also formed by-laws for our association. We have fixed a monthly maintenance for each flat with the condition that all the flat owners should pay it whether occupied or not occupied. It was also approved in the general body meeting. But one of the allottees has not taken over the possession on time due to non-payment of the amount. He took over the possession only in May 2019. Our association demanded monthly maintenance from him since February 2018, but he refuses to pay them. Do we have the rights to collect monthly maintenance since February 2018? If the allottee refuses to pay, do we have rights to cut the services including water supply.

— M Peer Mohamed, treasurer, THAWA

Neither the TN Societies Registration Act nor the Apartment Owners Act gives power to the Executive Committee to disconnect water supply on account of non-payment of monthly maintenance. For the arrears payable by one flat owner, you can file a suit and recover the amount. Only social boycott of such person will bring about some change.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

