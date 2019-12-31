Express deeds: Impactful stories from TNIE that celebrated Chennai's effervescent spirit

Home Cities Chennai

As the curtains draw on the year gone by, CE revisits stories where readers donned the avatar of Good Samaritans, and the Corporation stepped up to clean the city’s civic mess.

CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: As the curtains draw on the year gone by, CE revisits stories where readers donned the avatar of Good Samaritans, and the Corporation stepped up to clean the city’s civic mess. Here’s celebrating Chennai and its people.

Helping the homeless

Arul founded Karunai Ullangal Trust in 2016 for social service. He was helping cancer patients and the underprivileged find sponsors for treatment and education. Since 2018, he began focusing only on rescuing the homeless. To gather funds for the rescue, he drives his autorickshaw for eight hours a day and rescues the homeless for the rest of the day. So far, he has rescued more than 250 people.

IMPACT

After CE published a story on his journey, help poured in and he received donations of more than `10,000, which he used for several rescues. “More than anything, I was recognised by a lot of people and following this, the number of rescue calls per day increased marginally,” he said.

Punching past prejudice

A group of young boxers have been practising at Sharma Nagar Corporation Ground in Vyasarpadi under the tutelage of Logachandran J. One of his students S Vishvanath won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai three  months back. Logachandran started The King Makers Boxing Club seven months back and has 20 underprivileged students. He had to shell money from his pocket for the students’ travel expenses and equipment for matches. There’s no place to practice so everything is done at the ground.

IMPACT

After CE published a story on his efforts to keep boxing in north Madras alive, a Good Samaritan from the city offered to contribute a cheque of `1 lakh towards sports equipment and gears for the aspiring boxers. He has purchased 30 basic boxing tools from Maspro Sports in Chepauk with the money. Ten new students have joined the class. “Parents are coming forward and enquiring about timing and details. The local community has promised to make arrangements for a separate room above the gym, exclusively for boxing after speaking to the corporation officials,” said Logachandran.

Right to education

Subhashini an autorickshaw driver suffered several odds in life. Having faced abuse from her husband, she left him and started driving a three-wheeler to make ends meet and educate her children. But due to shortage of funds, her son had to quit school.

IMPACT

She received five calls from people who were willing to contribute to send Shubhashini’s son back to school. A reader also deposited funds into her account to ensure her son could go back to school.

Garbage-fed lake

The rampant misuse of the sidewalk of Madipakkam lake where garbage was being dumped was highlighted by CE twice. It worsened after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source. As a result, the owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents found it convenient to dump their trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody.

IMPACT

After highlighting the issue, officials put up warning boards asking the public not to dispose of garbage along the periphery of the lake and provided dust bins wherever necessary. Though the issue still continues, the situation has slightly improved.

Danger averted

Adyar Juice World, a famous tea stall outside Gokul Arcade in Adyar, was built around an EB box with a gas cylinder mounted right beside it, posing a threat of an explosion. The shop was frequented by hundreds daily for ten years.

IMPACT

After CE exposed the plight, Corporation officials partially demolished the shop and locked it, the following day, bringing cheer to resident associations of the area. However, four months later, the encroachers began operating the stall again without licence. CE, did a follow-up. After this, the shop was closed permanently.
 

Setting the playground right

The Basin Elephant Gate Road children’s playground was in a dilapidated and pathetic condition, rendering it unusable for kids.  

IMPACT

The shards of glass along with other garbage that was found strewn on the ground where kids often came to play was cleaned up. Lamp posts that were found leaning dangerously, posing a threat to visitors, were straightened back up into place. However, the damage to the play equipment remains unattended. Corporation officials are presently in talks with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) officials after the latter had proposed to take over the piece of land for construction of tenements in the area.

