Traffic arrangements issued for New Year eve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to make the New Year accident free celebration the Chennai city police have issued a press release of traffic arrangements, vehicle parking and safety installations on the Tuesday night to celebrate the New Year’s Eve. Police have asked motorists not to drive inebriated and warned that license of violators will be cancelled.

Security arrangements

The release said, around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed around the city. After 9 pm on Tuesday, vehicle checks will be conducted in 368 important junctions at places like Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, Pulianthope, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, St Thomas Mount, Adyar, T Nagar, Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar. Help centers will be arranged at the public gathering places along with 25 patrol vehicles which will help in clearing crowds, traffic and helping public, said the press release.

In order to prevent the bike racing in the city, special teams have been deployed on the ECR along Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Outer Ring Road, among others. Security has been arranged at more than 100 important temples and churches where a huge number of people might attend prayers at midnight, said the press release.

To manage the crowd gathering at the beaches in Marina, Santhome, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) which can be driven along the shore have been deployed. The police team has also deployed Drone Cameras at important junctions. In the case of drunken driving, the violators’ licenses will be cancelled and further added in the list of serious offenders which will make the police clearance difficult during passport and Visa verification, said the press release.

Ambulances on standby

The Health Department has identified accident hot spots and kept 108 ambulances ready as a precautionary measure to attend to the injured or other casualties if any during New Year celebrations in the City. According to a press release, “The Health Department kept 108 ambulances ready across the State to attend to any casualties during New Year celebrations. In Chennai hot spots were identified and 50 ambulances, and 15 bike ambulances were kept ready. Also four wheel drive ambulances are kept ready in Marina sands and also 108 staff will be provided wireless device for communication.”

(For more details on traffic arrangement, please log into to newindian.express.com)