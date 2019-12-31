Home Cities Chennai

Traffic arrangements issued for New Year eve

Police have asked motorists not to drive inebriated and warned that license of violators will be cancelled.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to make the New Year accident free celebration the Chennai city police have issued a press release of traffic arrangements, vehicle parking and safety installations on the Tuesday night to celebrate the New Year’s Eve. Police have asked motorists not to drive inebriated and warned that license of violators will be cancelled.

Security arrangements
The release said, around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed around the city. After 9 pm on Tuesday, vehicle checks will be conducted in 368 important junctions at places like Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, Pulianthope, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, St Thomas Mount, Adyar, T Nagar, Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar. Help centers will be arranged at the public gathering places along with 25 patrol vehicles which will help in clearing crowds, traffic and helping public, said the press release.

In order to prevent the bike racing in the city, special teams have been deployed on the ECR along Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Outer Ring Road, among others. Security has been arranged at more than 100 important temples and churches where a huge number of people might attend prayers at midnight, said the press release.

To manage the crowd gathering at the beaches in Marina, Santhome, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) which can be driven along the shore have been deployed. The police team has also deployed Drone Cameras at important junctions. In the case of drunken driving, the violators’ licenses will be cancelled and further added in the list of serious offenders which will make the police clearance difficult during passport and Visa verification, said the press release.  

Ambulances on standby
The Health Department has identified accident hot spots and kept 108 ambulances ready as a precautionary measure to attend to the injured or other casualties if any during New Year celebrations in the City. According to a press release, “The Health Department kept 108 ambulances ready across the State to attend to any casualties during New Year celebrations. In Chennai hot spots were identified and 50 ambulances, and 15 bike ambulances were kept ready. Also four wheel drive ambulances are kept ready in Marina sands and also 108 staff will be provided wireless device for communication.”
(For more details on traffic arrangement, please log into to newindian.express.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year eve
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp