Six bikes stolen within a month at DMS complex

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a month, six two-wheelers parked inside the DMS complex here, were stolen by an unidentified man, leaving staff at the campus, where main health departments and other offices are housed, worried.

According to officials, from January 4 to 31, six two-wheelers, including those belonging to staff of Directorate of Public Health, were stolen from the campus during the office hours.

After the theft, the vehicle owners filed a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station. CCTV cameras installed outside the State Public Health Laboratory building, captured the images of the suspect riding away on a stolen bike on January 4. The complainants also retrieved the footage and submitted it to the police.

The DMS complex houses offices of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, Directorate of Public Health, Labour department, Statistics department, Food Safety and Drug Administration office, 108 Emergency Service office, Fisheries department, hospital and others.

“There were no incidents of theft in the campus previously as far as I know, but in the last three months, it has become a regular affair here. In January itself, six bikes were stolen. It is shocking to know that it is happening in the campus next to a police station. Police should patrol in the complex. We suspect an insider’s hand in this,” said one of the victims.

Speaking to Express, Teynampet police said, “We got one clear footage wherein we identified the person, but are yet to trace him. Soon, we will nab the culprit. Our men are also keeping a vigil outside the gate,” a police source said.