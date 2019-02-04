Home Cities Chennai

Chennai constable kills self on 26th birthday

A police constable on duty allegedly shot himself using the service rifle on Sunday morning. The family members said K Manigandan was to celebrate his 26th birthday the same day.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable on duty allegedly shot himself using the service rifle on Sunday morning. The family members said K Manigandan was to celebrate his 26th birthday the same day.

Manigandan, a native of Veligaram village near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was serving in the Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion (TSP). “He joined the force almost two years ago and was recently posted at the gate of the office of the Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk Armed Reserve headquarters. His duty started at around 5 am and he shot himself at 5.30 am,” said a personnel from the TSP battalion who knew Manigandan and was waiting at the mortuary.

Relatives of Armed Reserve
constable K Manigandan
wait at the KMC mortuary 
to receive his mortal remains
on Sunday | P Jawahar

He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Manigandan, a BSc graduate in Computer Science, was a grade II constable. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his parents who left for Thiruvallur at around 4 pm. The police sent a team of 10 Armed Reserve personnel to help them in the funeral process.

Police said he shot himself in the head using the .303 rifle. This model was used during the second world war by the British. A police officer also said that it is a powerful rifle that can penetrate seven men lined up. The police seized the cartridge from the rifle.

When queried if the suicide was related to work pressure, a senior police officer said, “Usually 16 personnel will be posted on a four-hour shift. This is when many personnel who join after completing graduation, prepare for the higher level exams or other government services. There is absolutely no pressure as an Armed Reserve personnel.”

Kannan, Manigandan’s father, told Express that his son did not speak of any difficulty. “He has always been like that. He will never tell us what he is going through. Both his elder sisters are married and we were planning to get him married too. I wrote my land on his name and I think there is no chance of committing suicide due to family pressure,” Kannan said.

According to his relatives, Manigandan was a very nice person who spoke very little. “His parents were dependent on him as both his sisters are married. The last time he spoke to us was during Pongal. He did not contact us after that,” they added. 

His colleagues said, “Manigandan was in love with a girl since school and had introduced her to his friends saying that he will marry her soon. She got married last month but he never spoke about it recently. We suspect it could be because of it.” Further investigations are on. 

If your are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Police constable Service rifle Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp