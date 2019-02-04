Aussie team meets Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation from Australia, led by Air Commodore Richard Owen, accompanied by Lieutenant Commander Phillip Garrett and Caitlin Jensen, met Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar, NM, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area, on Saturday.

The statement said that they were also accompanied by the Australian defence adviser to India, Captain Simon Bateman and Susan Grace, Australian Consul General.

The delegation met the Flag Officer as part of planning for the Australian joint deployment Indo-Pacific endeavor 2019.

The two royal Australian Navy ships HMAS Success and HMAS Parramatta will be visiting Chennai from March 28- April 1, before participating in the Naval exercise AUSINDEX 19 at Visakhapatnam.