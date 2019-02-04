Chennai commuters suffer as suburban train services disrupted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters suffered on Sunday after suburban train services were disrupted for two hours. Around 11.30 am, a minor fire broke out in a garbage pile up near Chennai Central suburban terminal. As smoke engulfed Chennai - Basin Bridge section, suburban trains were stopped.

Arrival and departure of trains in Chennai - Tiruvallur and Chennai - Gummidipoondi sections were terminated for more than two hours.

Fire and rescue services personnel brought the fire under control after more than an hour. Even after dousing the fire completely, train services could not be resumed immediately as motormen complained lack of visibility on the tracks.

As trains were cancelled, suburban station platforms overflowed with passengers for nearly two hours. Train services resumed around 3 pm.