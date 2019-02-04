Cultural fiesta rocks Chettinad Vidyashram school annual day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two themes, cultural performances and recognition of talents. The Kumararajah MAM Muthiah Hall at Chettinad Vidyashram School was vibrant and echoed of roaring applause on the occasion of its 33rd annual day celebrations. The two-day event began with celebrations for students until class five, based on the theme — Sapta Deepini, The Mystical 7.

The children were dressed in colourful attire and their parents clapped to every performance. From kulfi to chaat corners, numerous food stalls were set up inside the premises and the campus was bustling with enthusiastic school students.

The chief guest for the evening was S Abdul Malik, senior civil judge, city court, high court campus. The evening kickstarted with a musical extravaganza — Sapta Rangini by the school students, who had bagged the first place in the inter-school bhajan competition conducted by TAMBRAS. The programme commenced with an invocation by the school choir after which the welcome address was delivered by Meena Muthiah, Kumararani of Chettinad, secretary and correspondent. The annual report was presented by principal Amudha Lakshmi S. “Every year, we choose an interesting theme. It is an opportunity to appreciate the achievements of the children in all the fields throughout the year. Students who passed out last year were also awarded based on merit,” said Amudha Lakshmi S.

On a motivational note, the chief guest gave away prizes to students who had excelled in various fields. Coming to the fun part of the event, the cultural fiesta started with a divine welcome dance Saptadri Natyam. It was followed by an entertaining English play Sapta Nishada. Next was a contemporary dance Shivakhya Sapta, a Tamil play Sapta Daara, a fusion dance Sapta Dweepa, a devout dance drama about Saptakanis — Sapta Nooda, and a foot-tapping Hindi dance Sapta Rohita.

The excitement extended to day two of the programme which was for students from classes 6 to 12. The theme was Rajotsav, a celebration of royal lineage. The chief guest was IAS officer Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri. After the prize distribution and annual report, the activities began with an invocation dance Raghavabhishekam. This was followed by an enlightening English play, Vikrantha Yoddha. The events comprised a semi-classical dance Swaralaaya Kairali, a Tamil play Kalabha Hantri, a dance drama Dravida Nishtha, a western dance Kalpitha Prajesha and a foot-tapping Hindi dance Naikanrupa Parva.