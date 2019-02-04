Home Cities Chennai

Culture and community under a star-lit sky

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a night of cultural entertainment for residents of Driver’s Colony in Korukkupet as well as visitors from different corners of the city. Under a star-lit sky, they had gathered to catch the performances at the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha on Friday.

The programme began with a Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Chathurlakshana School of Fine Arts. One of the highlights of the performance was the choreography to the popular Poramboke song by TM Krishna.

“I was walking by and got curious when I saw a huge crowd here,” said J Meenakshi, who works as a flower vendor close to Driver’s Colony. “I saw the Bharatanatyam performance and could not take my eyes off the dancers. I love to dance but never got a chance to learn so I love watching people perform. The dancers were so graceful. I called my husband immediately and told him that I will be coming home late because I was so taken in by the performance,” shared Meenakshi. 

Korukkupet is nestled in North Madras and is a vibrant melting pot of cultures and communities. The Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha strives to explore how different public spaces can be transformed into performing spaces, and Friday was no different. The stage was set in a narrow lane on an elevated platform. The noise of vehicles whizzing by or impatient drivers honking couldn’t drown the excited cries of youngsters and the loud cheering and hooting was proof of that.

“Generally when we think of entertainment, we only think of television soap operas or movies,” said A Kumarasamy, who stays in Korukkupet and works as a van driver. 

The youth of Arunodhaya enlightened the audience on the story of Korukkupet while a Tholpavai Koothu (shadow puppetry) was performed by Kalivalarmani B Muthuchandran and group. The night ended with the gaana and dance performance by Dancing Dolls.

“I loved the puppet show,” said K Saraswathi, a six-year-old student. “I have never seen anything like that. The jokes were very funny and I wanted to know how the story is going to end all through the show. Shadow theatre is like watching a film. The jokes are very funny and more than that, the theatrics make it fun to watch.”

