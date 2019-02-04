Lead with compassion: Leela Samson

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leadership was never a word that came up in my scenario because we have gurus,” said Leela Samson, former director of the Kalakshetra Foundation, at the inaugural session of CII IWN Tamil Nadu’s (IWN TN) second edition of the Leadership Conclave – On The Path To Extraordinary Leadership With Happiness, held on Friday.

Leadership, she said, means setting an example. “When I was made the director of the Kalakshetra Foundation, I questioned the decision because I felt that I did not have the skill to support such a large organisation. You realise that the government likes to have somebody who they think is weak, who they feel they can instruct. But then you learn to manage surviving the initial awkwardness,” said Leela.

The Bharatanatyam maestro said that strength lies in one’s ability to cope, adjust, accept and have compassion. She said, “Role-playing helps to understand what it is like to be that person. It is only when you understand people that you understand who you are and women do this so well, understanding what it is like to be ‘the other’.”

Uma Rao, chairwoman of IWN TN and vice-president — HR, Ashok Leyland, Anu Sriram, past chairwoman of IWN Southern Region and co-founder and joint managing director of Integra Software Services and Dr Rajini Sriraman, convenor, Learning and Development — IWN TN and general manager of Culture and Change (Operations) at Pfizer Healthcare India, were present.