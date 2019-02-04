Over 1,500 bank staff meet in Chennai to discuss issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Sunday organised a conference to discuss about the problems of the bank employees.

Over 1,500 bank employees participated in the conference. General Secretary of AIBEA, CH Venkatachalam said the conference is organized twice a year to discuss about the issues of the bank employees.

He said the Central government should take effective measures to create jobs for youth and sought strict enforcement of labour laws, social security cover for the workers, especially for women and implementation of a minimum wage, assured pension, for all workers.

“Measures will be taken to inform the government about our demands,” said Venkatachalam.