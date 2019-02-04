Home Cities Chennai

Chennai politician accused of running illegal water business

Illegal water extraction in the southern suburbs happens primarily in agricultural fields, hidden from public view.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:54 AM

water

For representational purposes

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Illegal water extraction in the southern suburbs happens primarily in agricultural fields, hidden from public view. However, residents allege a local politician at Chromepet is brazenly running a water supply business right from his house at Senthil Nagar.

The residents allege that M Bhaktavatsalam uses three water tankers that carry water to other parts of the suburbs throughout the day even as ground water levels have drastically fallen in the area in the last five years. “When we first moved here, we used water from the well even in summer, but now we have to depend on the borewell and water is available only at 60 feet,” said Shanthi (name changed), a resident of Murugesa Naicker Street.

She said multiple requests to Bhaktavatsalam to stop the commercial supply fell on deaf ears. “Since his family is very influential with local bureaucrats, he knows that we cannot enforce anything,” said one of the neighbours who claimed that at least 15 loads of water are extracted each day. 
In addition to depleting groundwater resources, residents also complain of roads being destroyed due to the plying of water tankers.  They say the tankers are a hindrance to traffic. When Express visited the site on Sunday morning, it found a tanker parked in the empty plot next to Bhaktavatsalam’s well-awaiting filling. 

A local activist, David Manohar, said Bhaktavatsalam ’s tanker was supplying water to parts of nearby Radha Nagar on Saturday. “The illegal water extraction is continuing despite revenue officials directing him to stop,” he said. 

Bhaktavatsalam, however, rubbished the allegations. “We are using the water only for our construction business,” he said. When contacted, Pallavaram Tahsildar Hemalatha said she would take action. “I will instruct the revenue inspector to keep a watch and take action if the water extraction continues,” she said.

