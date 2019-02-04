Home Cities Chennai

Temple pond restoration lags behind? Corporation says work is on

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) floated tenders for restoring 14 temple ponds and six other water bodies in August and the work was expected to be completed before the northeast monsoon.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:34 AM

PTC Quarters pond lies in a neglected state in Kannagi Nagar | Madhumitha Viswanath

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) floated tenders for restoring 14 temple ponds and six other water bodies in August and the work was expected to be completed before the northeast monsoon. But, an audit by a city-based activist group on Sunday found that work on some of them continue to be lagging behind schedule. When contacted, the Corporation officials said that work is in progress and would soon be completed.

When Express visited six ponds along the OMR, at Karapakkam, Sholinganallur and Kannagi Nagar, locals alleged no restoration or desilting work had taken place in the past six months. The audit by about 30 members of Arappor Iyakkam found that wild vegetation, plastic waste, construction debris, invasive water plants and encroachments had made some of the ponds unrecognisable.

“The PTC quarters pond (at Kannagi Nagar) has been allocated `20 lakh for restoration, but it is still submerged under a thick layer of water hyacinth, surrounded by seven-foot-tall shrubs and polluted by sewage from nearby houses. Sometimes, people think it is a piece of land with thick grass as water is not visible on the surface,” said Lalitha Krishnan, a former panchayat councillor, who was present at the spot. Ponds in similar condition are Kadappakeni pond at Karapakkam, Township Colony pond at Sholinganallur, Vannakuttai pond at Jalladianpettai, Kanniamman temple pond at Ambattur and Pachaiaman temple pond at Thirumullaivoyal.

In some ponds like the one near Jalladianpettai at Pallikaranai, desilting work was taken up  ahead of the monsoon, but was stopped midway with the onset of rain. One of the two inlets to the lake was found clogged and the path along its perimeter lays incomplete.

However, when queried, an official from the corporation’s storm water drain department, which is implementing the project, asserted that restoration works in most of the ponds are being carried out. “JJ Nagar pond at Ambattur is almost fully restored and two other ponds are also nearing completion.” 
According to official documents accessed by Express, work is yet to start in seven ponds. In five others, 20-30 per cent work has been completed and in three, five per cent of the work is over. In two ponds, 10 per cent work is over. Permission is yet to be granted for two ponds. At JJ Nagar pond, 70 per cent of the work has been completed.

On the other hand, audit by the activists found that a few ponds were already well maintained by the temple authorities concerned. A corporation official said, “In case of ponds that are already maintained by temple authorities, we will first get the list of repairs done by them and then proceed with the remaining ones. 

