Top priority to strengthen party at grassroot level: new TN Congress chief

CHENNAI: The newly-appointed president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee K S Alagiri on Sunday said the party will work towards winning all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the one in Puducherry in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Before visiting the Congress headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, after being made president of the State unit, Alagiri met senior congress leader P Chidambaram and former State congress committee president EVKS Elangovan at their residence and presented them with shawls. Speaking to reporters after discussions with party functionaries, he said ill- informed policies of the State and central governments have hampered the country’s growth.

“The BJP-led central government has taken the country back by several years in terms of economic growth and employment. The country urgently requires a leadership change,” he said.

Stating that he would accord top priority to strengthen the party at the grass root level, he denied factionalism in the party. He also thanked DMK President M K Stalin for proposing Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate of the national level anti-BJP alliance.