WATCH: Chennai police inspector caught on camera taking bribes from motorists

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic police inspector has been suspended from the Chennai city police after a video that showed his collecting bribe from motorists went viral in social media on Monday.

Interestingly, the suspended police inspector Ravichandran was the same police officer who in November hit the news after a CCTV video showed him pushing down a police constable from running motorbike on a busy road.

It was said that Ravichandran allegedly did that to detain his subordinate and implicate in a false case that he was drunk on duty since the latter had complained to a senior officer about him being denied leaves even to attend last rites of his mother.

WATCH : Chennai traffic cop pushes down 'escaping' colleague from running motorbike

After the incident, Ravichandran was suspended and later posted in duty in Ambattur again as a traffic police inspector. On Monday, he again landed in trouble after a 1.39-minute-long video surfaced.

The video showed Ravichandran sitting in the police vehicle and collecting bribe from motorists. At the end of the video, he was seen taking a small bag full of currencies and counting them. Sources said the video was shot when Ravichandran was on duty on the Chennai-Tiruttani highway, but its not clear when was this video shot.

A senior police officer confirmed to Express that Ravichandran has been suspended from duty on Monday. Ravichandran may find it difficult to defend himself. The Chennai city police had banned collecting even penalty from the traffic rule violators in form of cash.

"Though there are bribery allegations, we have suspended him for receiving spot fine from motorists by cash. It has been prohibited since May 2018. A few police officers had also be suspended for the same reasons earlier," the senior police officer said. Inspector Ravichandran could not be reached for comments despite repeated phone calls.

They have introduced e-challan system under which the violators can only pay the fine using their debit or credit cards in POS terminals. Those who don't have either debit or credit cards, can pay the fine in post offices.

