Home Cities Chennai

Cop suspended for pushing deputy off bike now caught in ‘bribe’ video

The 1.39-minute clip that went viral shows Ravichandran sitting in a police vehicle and collecting money from motorists.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic police inspector who hit the headlines in November for pushing a constable off a moving bike is again in the news after a video of him accepting money from motorists surfaced on Monday.

The 1.39-minute clip that went viral shows Ravichandran sitting in a police vehicle and collecting money from motorists. Later, he is seen counting the money. Sources said that the video was shot when Ravichandran was on duty at the Chennai-Tiruttani highway, but the details could not be independently verified. The city police has stopped its personnel from collecting cash from motorists. They have introduced e-challan system under which the violators can only pay fine using debit or credit cards in POS terminals. Those who don’t have either cards can pay the fine in post offices.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, “Though there are bribery allegations, we have suspended him for receiving spot fine from motorists in cash. It has been prohibited since May 2018. A few other police officers have also been suspended for the same reasons earlier.” Inspector Ravichandran could not be reached for comments despite repeated phone calls.

Ravichandran first hit the headlines in November after CCTV footage showed him pushing down a constable from a moving motorbike on a busy road. It was said that Ravichandran allegedly did that to detain his subordinate after foisting case on the charge of being drunk on duty since the latter had complained to a senior officer that he was denied leave even to attend the last rites of his mother. After the incident, Ravichandran was suspended and later posted in Ambattur as a traffic police inspector.

90 sovereigns, cash burgled from locked house

Chennai: Around 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and `80,000 cash was allegedly burgled from the house of a World Bank employee at Nainarkuppam near Kanathur. Police said Sunilkumar, who works as a manager at World Bank’s Chennai office in Taramani, had gone to Hyderabad on February 1 and returned on Sunday night. “On his return, he found that the house was broken into and 90 sovereigns worth `22 lakh, `80,000 in cash and silver articles missing,” said a police officer. Based on his complaint, Kanathur police registered a case and brought fingerprint experts to collect samples from the spot. Further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bribe video Chennai Cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp