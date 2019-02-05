Home Cities Chennai

Elemental hues of art

Occulus Trinity showcases elements through different mediums

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What happens when three artists working across different media come together for an exhibition? A unique amalgamation of art that cuts across forms and ties together with the theme of the elements as the ‘Occulus Trinity.’

The exhibition consists of paintings and mixed media by Asma Menon, photography and digital art by Poochi Venkat and sculpture and assemblage by V Ravindran. The principle focus of the exhibition is on the elements — earth, water, fire, wind, ether and their respective attributes that relate to energy, harmony and balance.

The elements and their aspects are visualised through representative images that symbolise both sacred and the secular. The Buddha, hibiscus, lotus, fans, kites, mantis, roosters, and fishing boats.This approach attempts to meld the common denominational aspects of Korea and India in a manner that is elemental and iconic as well as regular and historic. “The theme was interesting and exciting,” said artist Asma Menon, who worked on the project for over nine months. “While researching, I learnt that Korean traditional art is extremely fluid and is akin to watercolours. For this exhibition, I have worked on miniature formats, which is new for me. Miniatures require a lot of focus, concentration and attention to detail,” she shared.

She said that while researching for the project, she found a lot of interesting trivia that tied the two countries together. “I learnt a lot of connections that I was not aware of earlier. It was fascinating to unearth and bring together the similarities between the two cultures through symbols like the hibiscus, rooster, fan, and kites,” she explained.

(The exhibition will remain open until February 20 from 10 am to 6 pm. As there is no parking facility at Inko Centre, guests will be required to disembark at the gate and call for their vehicles as required.)

