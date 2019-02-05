HIV-positive man tries to kill wife, self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man allegedly slit his wife’s neck and attempted to kill himself by slitting his wrist at their residence in Arumbakkam on Monday.

Police said that the man, a construction labourer, was HIV positive for the past two years. He was staying alone because of the ailment. His wife works as a domestic servant and takes care of their two daughters, in a separate house.

“On Monday, the man asked his wife to hand over the custody of his daughters to him. The argument turned into a fight and the man threw chilli powder on her and slit her neck. He slit his wrist also,” said a cop. The neighbours admitted the couple to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Arumbakkam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.